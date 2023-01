SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Sunday afternoon fire in the Bronx left one person dead and two others injured.

The fire started on Evergreen Avenue near Westchester Avenue just before 2 p.m., fire officials said. There was extensive fire on the first and second floors of a building, FDNY Deputy Chief Donlevy said.

The fire was under control shortly after 3 p.m. More than 100 FDNY members responded to the blaze.

The victim who died has not yet been publicly identified.