MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – In eight hours Thursday, three people were stabbed or slashed in separate attacks around the city, including a fatal stabbing at the 176th Street 4 train station in the Bronx.

“The doors open, and as people are exiting the train, the victim is set upon by another male who begins to stab him,” NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox said.

The victim has been identified as Charles Moore, 38, of the Bronx.

NYPD statistics show transit crime has increased 41% this year compared to last year.

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell responded to several recent subway attacks: “we have to do more, and we will.”

The department will now deploy more subway training unit officers at key times.

“Assigned to the 4 p.m. to midnight shift adding dozens of extra officers throughout the evening rush and into the late evening hours as people are returning home from work and hopefully their nightlife activities,” said NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey.