CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A domestic dispute between an off-duty NYPD officer and her estranged husband led to her death Monday, police said.

Arianna Reyes-Gomez, 31, was found unconscious, unresponsive and with multiple stab wounds on her body inside an apartment in the Bronx at around 2:50 a.m., according to authorities. The rookie officer had enough strength to call her cousin who called 911, but when officers arrived, it was too late.

Argenis Baez, 33, later turned himself in to the police, officials said. The couple shared a 3-year-old son, who was not present at the time of the incident. Sources told PIX 11 News that Reyes-Gomez was attempting to get away from Baez, but he allegedly wouldn’t let go.

A spokesperson for the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York said they are heartbroken by the death of their NYPD Transit colleague in the Bronx.

“We will remain with her family and her colleagues in support and prayer,” they said in a statement. “We will see that justice is done in her name.”

Neighbors said they never noticed anything out of the ordinary but wished they had seen the signs sooner.

“They all kept to themselves. I really couldn’t help to do anything because I didn’t know them,” neighbor Frank Peralta said.

Baez has been charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the alleged attack, according to the NYPD. They asked the public for any information on the deadly stabbing. Their investigation is ongoing.

