HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A suspect is dead after being shot by police Friday night, police told PIX11 News.

Police fired shots near Hunts Point and Seneca avenues about 7:02 p.m. Friday, sources said.

According to a preliminary NYPD investigation, the suspect was involved in a dispute with other people near Hunts Point and Seneca avenues. That suspect had a firearm.

Plain clothes NYPD detectives, who were in the area doing another investigation, noticed the dispute and approached, police said. It’s unclear what caused them to fire or if the suspect fired first.

The officers were not hit by any gunfire, sources said. However, two officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for tinnitus.

It’s the second police-involved shooting that’s happened in the Bronx within the last three days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.