SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — An NYPD officer opened fire on the occupants of a suspected stolen Mercedes after a fellow cop was struck by the vehicle Sunday night in Soundview, according to authorities.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was struck by the gunfire in the encounter, which came less than 24 hours after police fatally shot a man in Upper Manhattan, officials said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The incident unfolded around 10:30 p.m. when cops responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near Westchester and Elder avenues, authorities said. Officers stopped the Mercedes, but the suspect behind the wheel attempted to drive off, striking one of the cops in the leg, officials said. A second officer then fired three shots, police said. It was unclear whether the rounds hit any of the four occupants of the Mercedes, which was found abandoned a short distance up Elder Avenue after crashing into a parked vehicle, police said.

The officer hit by the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with what officials described as minor injuries. She had been released from the hospital by 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to authorities.

No arrests had been made as of early Monday, and investigators did not publicly disclose descriptions of the suspects.

The incident came less than 24 hours after officers fatally shot an allegedly armed man involved in a fight on an Upper Manhattan street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).