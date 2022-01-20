A heavy police presence was seen in the Bronx after shots were fired while cops responded to a burglary along Bronx Boulevard Jan. 20, 2022 (Citizen App)

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) – Gunfire erupted in the Bronx while police officers responded to a burglary Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call of a burglary around 1:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Bronx Boulevard and East 224th Street in the Wakefield section of the borough, police said.

Shots were fired at the scene, according to authorities. It was not immediately disclosed if anyone was struck or who fired the shots.

Police have advised residents to avoid the area. People should also expect traffic and a large police presence.

Video from Citizen App shows several officers in the nearby Shoelace Park.

The incident comes following several police-involved shootings across the city. Earlier Thursday, an NYPD officer and a suspected shooter were both wounded when gunfire erupted in Staten Island. Two days earlier, an officer and 16-year-old suspect were both shot by the same bullet in the Bronx.

