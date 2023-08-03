THE BRONX (PIX11) — Fellow NYPD officers, family and friends flooded Fteley Avenue in Soundview Thursday night to remember NYPD officer Alexis Martinez.

Loved ones released white balloons, sang, prayed, and left messages for Martinez.

The 26-year-old was shot dead Wednesday in a suspected murder-suicide. Police sources tell PIX11 News it’s believed Martinez’s father carried it out, allegedly with his son’s own gun, while he was sleeping.

Family members found their bodies after Martinez did not show up to a baseball game with his team, the Bronx Narcotics.

Martinez’s mother was overseas and forced to rush home.

His father reportedly suffered from mental health issues but was never known to be violent.

“This is the last person that I thought would’ve done something like this,” said Felix Camacho, Martinez’s cousin. “Mental health is a very serious issue.”

Camacho spoke at Thursday night’s vigil, choking back tears as he remembered Martinez. The two grew up together, went to high school together, and took trips together. Camacho called Martinez an amazing officer, a hell of a baseball player, and always in good spirits.

Martinez was a narcotics officer with five years on the force, working out of the 34th precinct. His family says he aspired to move up the ranks and one day buy a house. He also recently started a scholarship to send his former high school baseball players to Spring Training.

The NYPD pledged its support to the Martinez family, saying they would be there for them always.

Chaplain Alejandro Zayas of the New York State Chaplain Task Force told PIX11 News that Martinez’s mother is flying from the Dominican Republic to New York City Thursday night, and funeral preparations will begin afterward.

Suicide prevention and mental health resources for those in need If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.