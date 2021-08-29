Off-duty NYPD officers fatally shoot gunman in the Bronx

MT. HOPE, the Bronx — Off-duty NYPD officers fatally shot a gunman in the Bronx early Sunday, police said.

The gunman, 24, has been spotted firing into a crowd near East 180th Street and Valentine Avenue, officials said. The off-duty officers, who’d just finished work for the day and were on their way out of the 46th precinct, heard the shots and shouted at the gunman to drop his weapon.

He refused and a shootout ensued, police said. The gunman was struck in the torso and dropped his weapon. His father, 45, picked up the gun and fired at the officers.

Police were able to take the father into custody. He and the officers were not injured.

The original shooter was taken to the hospital where he died, officials said.