THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer shot a man after getting into an argument on Wednesday afternoon in the Bronx, according to NYPD Assistant Chief at Patrol Borough Bronx Benjamin Gurley.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, walked into a store at 4062 White Plains Rd. in the Bronx around 3 p.m. and got into an argument with the off-duty officer, Gurley said.

Officials believe the man may have said something that caused the off-duty officer to pull out his gun. The off-duty officer shot at the man once, hitting him in the left arm and grazing his chest, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, Gurley said. Customers were in the store at the time of the shooting, but officials did not say if anyone else was injured.

Officials told PIX11 News that the investigation is ongoing, and police are trying to determine if the officer intentionally shot the man or if the gun went off during a physical struggle.

The unidentified off-duty NYPD officer is 30 years old and just graduated from the police academy, according to officials.

