HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A crook swiped an off-duty NYPD officer’s gun and wallet early Wednesday in Hunts Point, according to authorities.

The cop was getting out of his car near Garrison Avenue and Barretto Street around 12:30 a.m. when a man walked up to him, forcibly grabbed his weapon and wallet, and fled, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the gun stolen was the officer’s service weapon.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately provided.

The theft comes as robberies have surged throughout the five boroughs. Some 9,505 robberies have been reported citywide so far in 2022, compared to 6,809 tallied to the same point last year, according to NYPD statistics current through July 24. That represents a 39.6% increase year to date.

The jump has been even more stark in the department’s 41st Precinct, where Wednesday’s theft occurred. Some 164 robberies were reported in the jurisdiction through July 24, compared to 99 to the same point in 2021, NYPD stats show. That marks a 65.7% increase.

