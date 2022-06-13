THE BRONX (PIX11)– An off-duty NYPD officer was fatally stabbed by her estranged husband in the Bronx early Monday morning, law enforcement sources said.

The 31-year-old cop was found unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds on her body at an apartment in Concourse Village at around 2:50 a.m., police said. EMS pronounced the officer dead at the scene.

The victim’s estranged husband, 34, turned himself in to the police, sources said.

The identities of the victim and suspect are not yet available.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.