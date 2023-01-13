HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Bullets flew at a Highbridge intersection when two shooters exchanged gunfire in a broad-daylight incident caught on surveillance video released by the NYPD.

The shootout, which apparently did not leave anybody injured, unfolded at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

From the back seat of a dark-colored Toyota sedan, a masked shooter squeezed off multiple rounds at a man walking nearby, according to authorities and the surveillance footage.

The man on foot then returned fire, also letting loose multiple shots, police said.

Both parties ultimately fled, and no injuries have been reported to authorities.

The shooter in the Toyota wore a red hoodie and had most of their face obscured with a black covering. The gunman on foot is described as having a thin build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket with a hood, a gray hoodie, blue sweatpants, and blue and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.