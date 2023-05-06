NEW YORK (PIX11) — Calling all Kia and Hyundai car owners, the NYPD is handing out free Apple AirTags to combat the rising car thefts in New York City.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled the plan on Sunday with the hope of catching car thieves. New Yorkers must qualify to set an appointment for a free AirTag that is being distributed at 998 Bruckner Boulevard on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In a video posted on Twitter, the NYPD listed the qualifications to receive an AirTag:

Vehicle owners must have an Apple iPhone to pair with an Apple AirTag

Kia vehicle from 2011-2021

Hyundai vehicle from

Vehicles must be registered in New York State.

The vehicle must be a turn to start.

In the southeast Bronx, the area has recorded 207 car thefts since the start of 2023. Most of the thefts involve Kias, Hyundais, and Hondas.

The Association for Better New York is donating the AirTags, which allow a user to track their whereabouts in real-time on an iPhone.

Adams said he is trying out the technology as a new way to tackle car thefts.

“The number of grand larceny autos continues to drive up our crime in the city,” said Adams. “It gives the false sense that we’re not moving in the right direction when we are.”

The NYPD said it would not be able to track the AirTags themselves.

“Once the owner realizes that their car is missing for whatever reason, they call us, and we’ll use their phone to track the vehicle,” said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

The NYPD asked drivers to tuck away AirTags, keys, and valuables so they are not in plain sight in a vehicle. Drivers are also reminded to keep their cars locked with the windows up and to always park in well-lit areas.