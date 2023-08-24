THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD sergeant was suspended after an alleged drug dealer died while authorities were executing a search warrant in the Bronx Thursday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

The suspect was getting away on a scooter when NYPD Sergeant Erik Duran threw an unknown object at the man, who fell, hit his head, and died, according to police and sources. It is against protocol to throw objects at fleeing suspects, sources said.

Duran was suspended without pay. The NYPD’s Force Investigation Division and the Attorney General’s Office are investigating the incident.

“The NYPD is committed to ensuring that there will be a full, thorough, and transparent investigation of this incident to determine the facts and to take the appropriate steps forward,” the NYPD said in a tweet.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.