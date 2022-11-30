THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a thief who swiped an SUV in the Bronx with a 2-year-old girl in the back seat, releasing a surveillance image of the suspect.

The girl, previously described by officials as 1-year-old, was found unharmed in the abandoned vehicle shortly after the Monday evening theft.

The child’s grandfather exited the 2020 Toyota Highlander on Bronxwood Avenue near East 225th Street in Wakefield around 5:30 p.m., leaving the SUV running and the toddler inside, according to authorities.

A short time later, a gold 2018 Honda Accord pulled up alongside the Toyota, and the suspect exited the rear driver’s side door, surveillance video released by the NYPD shows. As the driver of the Honda took off, the thief opened the door of the Toyota, got behind the wheel, and followed, the video shows.

The SUV was found abandoned a short time later near Edson Avenue and East Gun Hill Road in Baychester, a little over two miles away, police said. The girl was still in the vehicle, unharmed, according to officials.

In releasing the footage as well as a still image of the individual, police asked that anyone with information on the case reach out.

