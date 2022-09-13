HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted for questioning in the death of a woman struck by an apparent stray bullet at a Highbridge playground.

Investigators on Tuesday released surveillance images of the person being sought in connection to the fatal June shooting of Jelani Green.

Green, 25, was at a gathering at Half-Nelson Playground on Nelson Avenue near Featherbed Lane around 8:45 p.m. June 19 when gunfire rang out, according to authorities.

Green was struck in the neck and rushed by first responders to an area hospital. Though police initially described her condition as stable, Green succumbed to her injuries on September 6.

Investigators have said that Green does not appear to have been the intended target of the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).