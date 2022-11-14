FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD is seeking the identity of a man with a distinct tattoo who was found unconscious Friday on the ground in the Bronx.

The unidentified man had no obvious signs of trauma. He was discovered at West 190th Street and Aqueduct Avenue, after a 911 call was made.

The name “Sarah” is tattooed in large, black letters on his abdomen.

The man is currently in critical care at St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx. He is estimated to be between 30 and 40 years of age, 5-foot-9, and 160 pounds.

A tattoo reading “Sarah” on the abdomen of an unidentified man found unconscious on a street in the Bronx on Nov. 11, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or contact detectives at the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).