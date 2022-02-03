NYPD searching for 2 suspects in connection with Bronx homicide

Bronx

The two suspects, and vehicle, police are looking for in connection with a homicide. (Credit: NYPD)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two suspects are being sought in connection with a Jan. 22 homicide, police said. The NYPD released photos of the men — and their vehicle — Thursday evening.

The victim, 33-year-old Shamel Amos, was found at about 6 a.m. Jan. 22 in front of a building on East 139th Street. He had gunshot wounds to his torso and legs, police said. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.

The two suspects fired at the victim from a Honda CRV with Florida plates, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

