THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD School Safety Agent was arrested on Wednesday on charges of attacking his wife, police said.

Joshua Salgado, 38, had a domestic dispute with his wife, wherein he attacked her with a broom handle at around 9 p.m. inside their home in the Bronx, according to police sources. The victim suffered minor injuries and bruising and was listed in stable condition.

Salgado was charged with two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and harassment, officials said.