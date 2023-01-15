THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD school crossing guard is accused of punching and biting her ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute in the Bronx Friday night, police said.

Janet Eury, 34, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in an unknown location, police said. Eury has been suspended without pay, according to an NYPD spokesman.

Eury allegedly punched the woman, 33, in the face and bit her. The victim went to the hospital with minor pain, police said.

Eury was arraigned Saturday and released without bail, according to public court records. A temporary order of protection was also issued.