MORRISANIA, THE BRONX (PIX11) — The NYPD has launched a review of a police-involved shooting in the Bronx that left an 18-year-old driver with a bullet wound in his brain.

Police sources told PIX11 News the driver, who is from New Jersey, was unarmed when police pulled him over for allegedly running several red lights on Boston Road in the Bronx Sunday night.

When the driver stopped, two unmarked police cruisers with their lights on boxed the Jeep in, police said. When officers got out of their vehicles to approach, the driver backed up and sped toward one of the officers, according to police.

An officer opened fire, striking the driver in the head. He remained in critical condition at a Bronx hospital Tuesday morning.

Three other passengers in the Jeep were taken into custody Sunday night for questioning. However, no charges have been filed against anyone who was in the vehicle, as of Tuesday morning.

NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said the officer’s actions may have gone against department protocol. The shooting and the officers’ body-worn camera video were placed under review by the NYPD.

“The department’s policy is not to shoot at a moving vehicle unless something other than the vehicle is being used as a weapon. However, there is a carve-out in there that gets reviewed on a case-by-case basis,” Corey said.