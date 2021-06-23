NYPD reaches out to Bronx community after children dodge bullets in incensing act of violence

THE BRONX — Amid the summer fun at an NYPD block party Wednesday was trauma.

Two children caught in the middle of gunfire — yet somehow physically unscathed — are still shaken. Disturbing video shoes the siblings literally dodging bullets on a Bronx sidewalk. Their family is making a plea to stop the violence.

The NYPD threw a block party Wednesday to reach out to the community, in an effort to build relationships and curb gun violence.

But some neighbors said the move was too little, too late: living on this block for years, they’ve seen crime at their doorstep way too often without this level of support from officials.

