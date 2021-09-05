NYPD officers and protesters clashed outside the 46th precinct in the Bronx Sept. 3, 2021 (NYPD)

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police officers and demonstrators clashed with each other during a protest outside a Bronx precinct Friday night.

The group, protesting a police-involved shooting that left one man dead, marched to the 46th precinct in Fordham Heights around 10:32 p.m.

While protesting, several people began to push the barricades into the officers who were trying to protect their precinct, according to authorities.

Others threw eggs at a marked police van, and another protester doused the van with gasoline, officials said.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the suspect who poured gas onto the vehicle, authorities said. They could face state or federal charges.

On Aug. 29, off-duty officers fatally shot a gunman in the Bronx.

The gunman, 24-year-old Mike Rosado, and his father, 44-year-old Rafael Rosado, were involved in a dispute with a group near East 180th Street and Valentine Avenue that later turned physical, officials said. The 24-year-old man pulled out a gun and fired several times at the group.

Two off-duty officers, who had just gotten off work and were leaving the nearby 46th precinct, heard the shots and shouted at the man to drop his weapon.

The 24-year-old refused and began to fire shots at officers, sparking a shootout, police said.

The gunman was struck in the torso and dropped his weapon. His father then picked up the gun and also began firing at the officers, authorities said.

Mike Rosado was taken to the hospital where he died. His father was taken into custody and faces charges, including attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, and reckless endangerment, police said.