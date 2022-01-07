NYPD patrol car torched near Bronx subway station: police

A marked NYPD patrol car was set on fire in the Bronx Jan. 6, 2022 (NYPD)

THE BRONX – An NYPD patrol car was set on fire in the Bronx Thursday night, authorities said.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. near the Pelham Bay Park No. 6 subway station in the Pelham Bay neighborhood, police said.

Patrol officers from the 45th precinct parked their marked cruiser on the street to inspect a transit station in their sector, according to police.

When they returned, the officers found their patrol car engulfed in flames, police said.

They quickly put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

A description of the suspect was not immediately known.

