MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect who opened fire at police in the Bronx and evaded officers when they fired back on Tuesday, police officials said.

The shooting happened in Morrisania at Third Avenue and East 167th Street around 5:50 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Two NYPD officers were on patrol when they witnessed a man allegedly menacing another person with a gun. The man opened fire at the officers after they exchanged words, police said. The officers fired back but missed the suspect.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but the two officers involved were taken to hospitals for observation, officials said.

The NYPD didn’t provide a description of the suspect. Police asked the public to avoid the area of Third Avenue and East 166th Street due to the ongoing investigation.

