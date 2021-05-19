NYPD officers, suspect shoot at each other in Bronx shooting; no arrests made

THE BRONX — NYPD officers and a suspect exchanged gunfire in the Bronx on Wednesday night, police said.

The NYPD asked people to avoid the area around East 174th Street and Hoe Avenue as they investigated just a few blocks from Crotona Park after the shooting, which happened around 6:20 p.m.

As of 7:20 p.m., it wasn’t clear if the suspect had been hit. No arrests had been made.

Two police officers were taken to the hospital for tinnitus

Officials advised people in the area to expect a large police presence.

Details on the shooting were not immediately available.

One week ago, an NYPD officer was shot in Brooklyn.

