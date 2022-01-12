Police on the scene after an NYPD vehicle overturned during an accident in the Bronx on Tuesday night, Jan. 11, 2022. (Citizen App)

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Authorities said two NYPD officers were hospitalized after a police vehicle was flipped onto its side during an accident in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

The FDNY said it happened around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of East 158th Street and Grand Concourse, in the Concourse section of the borough.

Video from the Citizen App showed what appeared to be an NYPD SUV overturned onto its side in the middle of the road, as well as another damaged vehicle nearby.

Two Officers Injured in Overturned Police Car @CitizenApp E 158th St & Grand Concourse St Yesterday 9:41:26 PM EST

Details of the crash had not been shared by officials, as of early Wednesday morning.

Two officers involved were hurt and transported to a nearby hospital, according to the FDNY.

Police said the officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Their conditions and details of their injuries were unclear.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).