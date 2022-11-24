A cop was hit by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx on Nov. 22, 2022, police said. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver struck a cop while trying to evade police in the Bronx Tuesday night, and fled the scene with his accomplice in the backseat, authorities said.

Officers noticed a man changing the license plate on a gray BMW in front of 2287 Loring Ave. at around 10:40 p.m. and parked their unmarked car in front of the BMW, police said. Another unmarked police vehicle at the scene parked behind the BMW.

As the officers approached the BMW, the man who was changing the license plate hopped in the backseat. The second suspect started driving the BMW and ramming the vehicle back and forth into the two unmarked police cars, officials said.

The cops at the scene called for backup and when the units arrived, the BMW driver reversed the car and struck the officer as he was getting out of his vehicle, according to the NYPD. The driver then hopped the sidewalk and fled the location, police said.

The cop was taken to the hospital with an injured right knee, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Six vehicles were damaged in the incident. The BMW was found abandoned at the intersection of While Plains Road and Morris Park Avenue., police said.

The NYPD released photos of the two suspects. There have been no arrests.

