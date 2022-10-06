UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man with a knife slashed an NYPD officer’s nose in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said.

The officer, along with a partner, responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife on Andrews Avenue around 7:15 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. Police found the armed man near West Fordham Road and Grand Avenue.

The man, who was “combative and belligerent,” slashed one of the cops, police said. The officer’s partner Tased the suspect.

Police took the man into custody. He and the injured officer were both taken to hospitals for treatment.

The NYPD has not yet publicaly identified the suspect. Charges have not yet been filed.