FOXHURST, the Bronx — A suspect shot an NYPD lieutenant during a struggle in the Bronx, police said early Saturday morning.

The lieutenant was hit once in the ankle, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. They were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive, according to the NYPD.

The suspect was taken into police custody.

Watch as @NYPDShea provides an update to the NYPD Lieutenant that was shot last night. https://t.co/SZ5bDWy7EZ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 31, 2021

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.