BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was shot and wounded early Tuesday in Belmont, according to authorities.

The officer was struck in the left arm when at least one assailant opened fire at East 183rd Street and Prospect Avenue around 3 a.m., police said.

First responders rushed the officer to an area hospital in stable condition, officials said.

A person of interest was taken into custody near the scene, authorities said, though the extent of their involvement wasn’t immediately known. Charges were not immediately announced.

At least one other person was being sought by police early Tuesday, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.