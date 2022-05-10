CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was shot while in the Bronx Tuesday night, police said.

The officer was shot near the corner of Bathgate Avenue and Claremont Parkway. They were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

The NYPD tweeted advising that emergency vehicles would be surrounding the area in Claremont. Citizen App video showed a large presence on scene.

Police did not have information on what led to the shooting. There was no information on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.