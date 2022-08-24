UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — NYPD officer Muhammad Chowdhury’s condition is reportedly improving, according to his wife, Nadira Sherin.

Sherin spoke to PIX11 News off camera Wednesday evening, after returning from visiting Chowdhury at the hospital. She said that her husband is out of a medically induced coma, is now breathing on his own and has managed to talk and eat for the first time.

On Tuesday, Chowdhury was brutally assaulted and robbed during a jog on Olmstead Avenue in the Bronx. Police say three suspects hit Chowdhury in the head, fracturing his skull and causing bleeding on the brain. They reportedly stole his wallet, keys and phone, and then fled in a black Honda sedan driven by a getaway driver.

Sherin said she was scared when she could not get in touch with her husband Tuesday afternoon. She said she called and texted him multiple times, and at 4:45 p.m., officers came to her home because he did not report to work. She said officers came back 15 minutes later, showing Sherin a picture of her husband in the hospital to confirm his identity.

“I just couldn’t believe [it],” said Sherin. “[I was] crying and didn’t know what to do.”

Sherin said she wants justice for her husband. “He took pride in his work, serving the city. And in return, he’s in the hospital,” she said.

Police say the suspects have attacked and robbed at least 19 people in the Bronx and Queens since Aug. 1. On most occasions, three people approach the victim, while a fourth waits in a car – often a black Honda sedan.