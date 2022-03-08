NEW YORK — An NYPD officer faces one misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment after firing his weapon on a busy Bronx street Feb. 16, District Attorney Darcel Clark said Tuesday.

The officer, 29-year-old Richard Delahanty, allegedly “fired six times at a vehicle fleeing from a car stop at 6:30 in the evening, while multiple people were walking on the street and there was rush-hour traffic,” Clark said.

“This created a substantial risk of serious physical injury to the pedestrians and drivers,” the district attorney added.

According to an investigation, the officer and his two partners — who all work in the 44th Precinct — were patrolling at about 6:25 p.m. when they saw a Dodge Charger with excessively tinted windows and loud exhaust drive north on Gerard Avenue. The officers could not see inside the car due to its tint.

When the three officers attempted to stop the vehicle on East 167th Street, it slowed down and then sped away again as officers exited their vehicle to approach. The brief car chase ended when the officers caught up to the car on East 167th and Walton Avenue, according to the investigation.

That’s when the driver of the Charger reversed, executed a K-turn and drove past Delahanty. While reaching toward the vehicle door, the officer’s hand got caught in a partially opened window, causing a laceration. Delahanty then fired his pistol six times in the direction of the fleeing vehicle, causing civilians nearby to run away and duck for cover, according to the investigation.

Delahanty is due back in court on May 18.