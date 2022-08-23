UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber beat an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx on Tuesday, wounding the man so badly that he was placed into a medically induced coma, police said.

The officer was on Olmstead Avenue, headed into work around noon, when he was attacked, officials said. Before collapsing on the street, he flagged down a traffic agent, who called 911. The officer told the traffic agent his name, but didn’t say that he was an officer.

The officer was rushed to a hospital. He was in critical condition with bleeding to the brain.

Police at the officer’s precinct became concerned when he didn’t show up for work. While he was being treated, they launched a search, not aware that the officer was at the hospital. First, police from his precinct looked for him. Then NYPD headquarters were notified and a larger search began. Later, officials connected the dots between the Bronx assault and the missing officer.

Detectives have begun canvassing the area around the assault, searching for surveillance video. No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

