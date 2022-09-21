FILE: Yankee Stadium is shown as rain falls on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The Bronx District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday asked to dismiss a case against an NYPD officer, a spokesperson said.

The officer, who was off-duty during his arrest, had been accused of groping a woman at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 11, police said. He was arrested on charges of forcible touching and sex abuse.

“A thorough investigation by the Bronx District Attorney’s Office that included speaking to witnesses, and reviewing body worn camera footage and video surveillance did not yield any criminal charges in this matter,” a spokesperson for the Bronx District Attorney’s Office said.