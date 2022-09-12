FILE: Yankee Stadium is shown as rain falls on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD officer allegedly groped a woman at the Hard Rock Cafe inside Yankee Stadium on Sunday, police said.

Officer Julio Alcantara-Santiago, 38, did not know the victim, police said. He allegedly touched her breast without permission.

The off-duty officer was arrested on charges of forcible touching and sex abuse.

The Yankees played the Rays on Sunday. The team won 10-4.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.