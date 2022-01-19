NYPD looks to social media in investigation of officer, teen shot in the Bronx

BELMONT, the Bronx — In the hours after an NYPD officer was shot in the leg during a struggle with a teen, police scoured the suspect’s social media and searched the Bronx scene for evidence.

The 16-year-old suspect, a known gang member who’d been arrested before, also shot himself in the groin. The bullet went through the teen and into the officer. None of the officers on scene fired a shot during the Tuesday night incident.

Officer Kaseem Pennant, one of six cops patrolling near Lorillard Place and Third Avenue, was released from the hospital overnight. He’s been on the job for four years.

The block where the shooting happened is known as a problematic spot, Chief of Detectives James Essig said. There are drug and gang issues in the area.

The teen in Tuesday night’s shooting faces serious charges.