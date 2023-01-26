UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released new surveillance images of a person wanted in connection to a November hit-and-run in University Heights that left an officer hospitalized.

Uniformed officers in an unmarked car were on patrol near Loring Place North and West Fordham Road around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 when they spotted a man changing a license plate on a gray 2007 BMW M5 and tried to engage him, officials said.

As officers approached, the man got into the back seat of the BMW and another person behind the wheel began ramming back and forth into both the first police vehicle and a second one that had responded to the incident, authorities said.

A third NYPD vehicle eventually arrived on the scene. As an officer was exiting that vehicle, the BMW driver reversed and struck the officer, officials said. The BMW driver ultimately mounted a sidewalk to escape, police said.

First responders brought the officer to an area hospital in stable condition with a knee injury. Additionally, six civilian vehicles were damaged during the wild scene, according to authorities.

The BMW was eventually found abandoned near White Plains Road and Morris Park Avenue in Van Nest, about 3 miles from the initial scene, officials said.

Investigators released surveillance images in the days after the incident, but have now issued a new video of one person wanted in the case. They did not specify whether the person pictured is alleged to be the driver, the passenger, or otherwise involved.

