FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD released new video footage Sunday of two suspects sought in connection to the fatal ambush shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Fordham.

The footage — which was released along with two other clips previously obtained by PIX11 News showing the suspects approaching and, then, fleeing the shooting scene — captures the pair walking along a sidewalk.

They’re suspected of crouching behind a parked vehicle on Morris Avenue near East 182nd Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, lying in wait for victim Prince Shabazz, according to authorities.

When Shabazz and his brother, 15, approached, the duo emerged and opened fire, striking Shabazz in the torso, officials said. They then ran eastbound on East 182nd Street and hopped into a black Toyota Highlander, investigators said.

First responders rushed Shabazz to an area hospital, but he could not be saved. His brother was not physically injured in the attack, which police sources said appears to be targeted.

Both suspects are described as men with thin builds who predominantly wore black.

