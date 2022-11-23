MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday.

Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South in Morris Park. At the time, there were reports the two had involved in a fight before the deadly fall.

The investigation revealed Orenla Shehi, 28, suffered blunt force trauma to her head before the fall. Her death was deemed a homicide. The death of 25-year-old Florind Belliu was deemed a suicide. He and Shehi shared a Cruger Avenue home.