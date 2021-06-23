NYPD identifies suspect in connection with stabbing of Adams campaign volunteer

Surveillance images of two men wanted by police in connection with the stabbing of a campaign volunteer for New York City mayoral candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams on Sunday, June 20, 2021, according to police. The man in the left photo has been identified as Bronx resident Gary Oliver (NYPD)

NEW YORK — Police have identified a man wanted in connection with the stabbing of a volunteer to Eric Adams’ mayoral campaign.

The announcement was made at an NYPD press event Wednesday.

The NYPD identified Gary Oliver, a Bronx resident, as one of the two suspects in the stabbing. Officials say he has 14 prior arrests. He is believed to have repeatedly stabbed the volunteer who was handing out campaign literature at the corner of East 149th St. and Morris Avenue in Mott Haven around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, said police. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig identified him as the man in the tank top on the left of the image above.

The second suspect hasn’t yet been identified. Officials are still seeking the victim’s cooperation in this case.

The 42-year-old man was attacked near 149th Street and Morris Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, police said. His injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

The suspect ambushed the volunteer from behind as the victim reached out to shake someone’s hand, additional surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News Monday afternoon shows.

Authorities said they believe the man wearing a red bandana and a white tank top is the assailant.

Police said he fled the scene on foot, heading southbound on Morris Avenue, accompanied by the second man seen in the video wearing a gray sweater and beige pants.

Contrary to what Adams said on Sunday, police on Monday morning said they believe a knife was used to stab the victim multiple times, not an ice pick.

Cops did find an ice pick at the scene but it belonged to the volunteer, according to authorities.

Police said the attack was not politically motivated.

According to the NYPD, the victim has over 40 prior arrests, including rape and firearms charges. They said he has not been cooperative with the detectives investigating the attack.

Police said they’re looking into whether a past feud between the victim and the suspects was what motivated of the stabbing.

The volunteer underwent surgery on Sunday evening, according to a tweet from Adams.

“We pray for him,” the mayoral hopeful tweeted. “This violence must stop.”

The victim had been “working hard [and] volunteering every day,” Adams wrote on Twitter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).