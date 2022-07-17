SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — An NYPD sergeant fired his weapon after seeing two people exchanging gunfire in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said.

The officer was on patrol near 1155 Morrison Avenue in Seaview at around 1 a.m. when he saw two males shooting at each other, police said. One gunman was in a red vehicle and the other was standing outside the location.

The cop fired an unknown number of shots, but it doesn’t appear either suspect was hit by police or one another, authorities said. It is unclear if the suspects fired at the officer.

Both men fled the scene. The suspect in the red car drove away and the other went into the building on Morrison Avenue, police said. The car was later abandoned and recovered by police.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for tinnitus but was otherwise uninjured.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

