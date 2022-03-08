MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police criminally charged an 18-year-old driver on Tuesday, days after he was critically injured when an NYPD officer shot him in the head.

Luis Manuel-Monsanto was charged with reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, failure to obey a traffic control device and traffic violations in connection with the Sunday night police-involved incident in the Bronx, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The teen allegedly blew past several red lights on Sunday night, officials said. When he was boxed in by by unmarked police vehicles, the teen allegedly backed up toward an officer approaching on foot. Police opened fire, striking the teenage driver.

The NYPD launched a review of the Bronx shooting. The teen’s family has also demanded answers. Dad . Eddy Monstanto described his son as a good kid.