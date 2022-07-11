THE BRONX (PIX11)– New York City’s first Link5G kiosk was unveiled in the Bronx Sunday.

The new technology was introduced in the Morris Heights neighborhood and will provide free Wi-Fi, nationwide phone calls, and other digital services to residents in the area, officials said.

Several other kiosks will be installed this summer in underserved areas throughout the five boroughs, including the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and above 96th Street in Manhattan, officials said.

“Accessible broadband and phone service is just not a luxury, it’s a necessity,” said Mayor Eric Adams.