THE BRONX (PIX11) — The Twin Parks East NYCHA building for seniors in the Bronx was a magnet for trash and rodents for years. Now, thanks to local officials, NYCHA, and a tenant leader who never gave up, there’s a new outdoor space for seniors to enjoy.

There are 216 apartments in the Twin Parks East NYCHA building, and the Tenant President, Queen McFarland, said there was no outdoor space for tenants to go, but that has all changed. She helped lead a major renovation of the back of their building, creating a massive beautiful outdoor space.

McFarland and her neighbors have been pushing the city to fix the outdoor area for the residents.

90-year-old Eunice Smith said she is always ready for a good time. But for years, she has stayed away from the back of her building because it was unsanitary and unsafe.

An NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News, “We recognize the importance of community and shared spaces at NYCHA developments and are pleased that residents at Twin Parks East have a new outdoor pavilion. We thank our staff, our partners and our residents who made it happen.”

This beautiful space is good for these seniors’ physical and mental well-being, McFarland told PIX11.

New benches, tables, barbecue grills, and a shuffleboard court will officially open on Nov. 16.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com