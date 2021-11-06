MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — The NYPD has identified a 6-year-old boy who was killed when he and his father tried to escape after fire broke out in their Bronx NYCHA complex Friday evening.

Police believe little Aiden Hayward and his dad ran from their 19th-floor apartment in an attempt to get out of the building, but were overtaken by the heavy smoke rising through the building.

Firefighters found the boy and his father, 32, laying unconscious in the hallway outside their apartment, according to authorities.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering smoke inhalation and was later pronounced dead, police said.

His father was also taken to an area hospital due to smoke inhalation, where he remained in critical condition Saturday night, authorities said.

Firefighters responded around 5:17 p.m. after a fire broke out in a trash compactor chute of the building along East 135th Street and Alexander Avenue in the Mott Haven neighborhood, officials said.

Ten others, including two firefighters, suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the fire, the FDNY said.

The fire was placed under control just before 7:20 p.m., but the smoke had already caused damage to much of the building and some homes.