THE BRONX (PIX11) — The tenant president of a Bronx New York City Housing Authority development reached out to PIX11 News in an effort to bring the heat to their busy community center.

It’s supposed to be a safe haven for children, teens, and older New Yorkers, but Throggs Neck Houses Tenant President Monique Johnson, says there’s been no heat in the community room for months. Johnson says she complained to NYCHA management about the problem at the multi-purpose room.

Charlton Clarke, program director at the community center, said the multi-purpose room is an icebox. In the morning, dozens of Bronx seniors used to use it for aerobics, breakfast, and bingo. In the afternoon, it was a lunch room and game room for young people.

Jesus Tirado, tenant president of three senior buildings at the nearby Randall-Balcom houses, helped move activities for seniors in October. Tirado says he hopes NYCHA will fix this problem fast.

There was no heat and the thermostat wasn’t working when PIX11 arrived Tuesday morning to the community center at the Throggs Neck Houses. A NYCHA heating team did arrive while PIX11 was there to check on things. A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 news they’re working on the repairs. PIX11 news will be back to make sure the heat is restored and stays on.

If you want to see the new Monica Makes it Happen show all about affordable housing and heroes, click here.