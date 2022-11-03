BRONX (PIX11) — A New York City teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old student at a Bronx junior high school, authorities said.

Paul Anthony Tyrrell, 38, was arrested Wednesday and charged with forcible touching, sexual abuse, and three counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, police said.

The female student reported three separate incidents at James M. Kieran Junior High School on Morrison Avenue in the Bronx, according to an NYPD spokeswoman. The details of the incidents were not available.

The Department of Education could not immediately be reached for comment.