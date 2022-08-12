PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) – A subway worker needed surgery after he suffered broken bones in an assault while at work in the Bronx, union officials said.

Subway cleaner Anthony Nelson was attacked outside the Pelham Bay Park station Thursday morning, according to Transport Workers Union Local 100.

Nelson was working in the station when someone told him that a man was harassing people just outside the station. Nelson went outside to get a description of the man and ended up getting attacked, according to Robert Kelley, the Stations Vice President at TWU Local 100.

Nelson suffered a broken nose and broken collarbone, but he and another man were able to hold the suspect down until police arrived and arrested him, Kelley said.

Nelson was hospitalized after the assault and underwent surgery to treat his injuries Friday, union officials said.

“This is another outrageous incident of violence,” Kelley said. “We come to work to do a job, not be punching bags.”

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Manhattan resident Alexander Wright, suffered minor injuries during the struggle, according to the NYPD. Wright was charged with two counts of assault and one count of harassment.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey called the assault “outrageous” and “unacceptable.”

“We’ve said it before, if you commit a crime in the transit system, you will be caught and face justice. We are grateful for the NYPD’s rapid arrest in this case,” Davey said in a statement.